Citigroup Inc. Acquires 94,494 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,560,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,494 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Energy Transfer worth $106,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,771,800. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 3,319,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,464,781. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

