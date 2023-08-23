Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$13.02 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$12.18 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.03.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

