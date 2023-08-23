China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1364 per share on Monday, November 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This is a boost from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03.

China Resources Cement Stock Down 16.2 %

Shares of China Resources Cement stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. China Resources Cement has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Resources Cement from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

