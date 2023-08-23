Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 540.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $193,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,280,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.11. 711,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $438.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.