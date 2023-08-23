Cerity Partners LLC Has $529.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 147.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $529,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.25. 2,855,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,983. The firm has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.06 and a 200 day moving average of $423.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.