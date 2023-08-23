Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,017 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,835,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,860,000 after acquiring an additional 107,524 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,190,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,833,000 after acquiring an additional 55,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 443,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.7 %

GOOG traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,125,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,714,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,390 shares of company stock worth $9,297,768 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.