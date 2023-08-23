Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 20,923.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources accounts for 5.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,337,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,176,000. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in Permian Resources by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,328,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after buying an additional 4,128,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

PR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 9,131,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

