Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Century Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Century Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CYFL stock remained flat at $26.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
About Century Financial
