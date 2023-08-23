Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.37. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 7,582 shares traded.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.