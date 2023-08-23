Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.37. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 7,582 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $448.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

