CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.54. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
