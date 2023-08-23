CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.54. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 212.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 43.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

