CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
CDW has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW stock opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.19 and a 200-day moving average of $186.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
