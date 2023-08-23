Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $197.22 and a 52-week high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

