Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,607. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

