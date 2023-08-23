Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

