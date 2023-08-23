CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,073,753 shares traded.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

