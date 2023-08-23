Callon Petroleum to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.92 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of CPE opened at $36.55 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

