Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 185.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:CALT opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $521.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

