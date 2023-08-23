California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $68.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

California Resources stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,101,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in California Resources by 508.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in California Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

