Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 112,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 99,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

