Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 112,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 99,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CXBMF
Calibre Mining Trading Up 6.7 %
Calibre Mining Company Profile
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.