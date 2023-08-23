Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.62 and traded as high as C$6.03. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 41,673 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFW shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.70.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of C$473.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.35. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$466.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.6974063 EPS for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

