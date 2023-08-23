Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Price Target at $20.56

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,014,000 after buying an additional 1,123,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after buying an additional 1,575,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 87.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.82. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

