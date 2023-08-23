Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Target Price at $6.20

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. SVB Securities downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
