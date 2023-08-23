Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Target Price at $6.20

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. SVB Securities downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

DSGN stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

