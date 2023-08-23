Brokerages Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $21.31

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -62.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.