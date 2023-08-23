Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.39). Approximately 40,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 35,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -147.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.05.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

