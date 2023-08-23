Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.84 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Approximately 1,813,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,239,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

