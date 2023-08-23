BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,288,000 after buying an additional 352,359 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 91.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

