Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0556 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $23,443.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00163857 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00048979 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016326 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003822 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

