Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.30 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $25,848.18 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $503.15 billion and $16.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00725327 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00117294 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016718 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000332 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,465,731 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
