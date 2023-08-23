BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BioLineRx by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

