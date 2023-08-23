BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Declares $0.80 Dividend

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHPLF traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 181,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.55.
About BHP Group
