BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Declares $0.80 Dividend

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHPLF traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 181,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

