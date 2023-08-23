BCE (NYSE:BCE) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 2,509,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 95.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

