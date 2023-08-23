Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,047 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 6,955,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.13.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.