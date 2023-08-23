Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 80,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 169,620 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

