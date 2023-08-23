AVITA Medical’s (RCEL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RCEL. Bank of America increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Price Performance

Insider Activity at AVITA Medical

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

In other news, CFO David D. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 364,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.