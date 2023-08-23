Avalanche Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $96.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.34 or 0.00039172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00028067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,798,176 coins and its circulating supply is 344,078,726 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.