Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 608,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,302,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Specifically, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,203,472 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,322 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 2.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $22,423,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after buying an additional 5,535,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
