Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.08

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 27th.

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.99.

Insider Activity at Aurizon

In other Aurizon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,550.00 ($63,814.10). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

