ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$43.88. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$43.69, with a volume of 144,829 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATA

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.