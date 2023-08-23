Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196,942 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.