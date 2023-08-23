Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 26,209 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,894,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.14% of Alkermes worth $53,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alkermes by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares in the company, valued at $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

