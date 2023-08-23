Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,784,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Hubbell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hubbell by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $307.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.59.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

