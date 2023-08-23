Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $65.59 Million Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,703 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.87% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $65,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 98.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

