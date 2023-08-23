Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $62.22 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,334 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.59% of Radware worth $62,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,635,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 845,258 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,840,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,958,000 after buying an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 324,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after buying an additional 269,436 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Stock Performance

Shares of Radware stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

