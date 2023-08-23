Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.84. The firm has a market cap of $374.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

