Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 3,480 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.18% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $52,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.76. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.