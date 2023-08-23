Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.27

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.27 and last traded at C$6.78, with a volume of 501034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AX.UN

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.7 %

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$735.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.53.

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.