Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.84 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 60.45%.

Applied UV Stock Down 7.2 %

Applied UV stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Applied UV has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

