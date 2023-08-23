Apollo Currency Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $569,996.97 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $569,996.97 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00039115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

