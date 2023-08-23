ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $73.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $64.09 and last traded at $62.91, with a volume of 29831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. Truist Financial raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,153,958.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $710,086.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,602,730.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 424,629 shares of company stock valued at $24,058,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,670,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 319,601 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

