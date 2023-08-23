Angi (ANGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2023 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – Angi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Angi is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Angi had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $3.80 to $3.10. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Angi had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI stock remained flat at $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 66,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,943. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Angi by 1,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Angi by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 960,834 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in Angi by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 949,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850,431 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

